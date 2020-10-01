|
|
|
FAULKNER Simon John Passed away peacefully on
12th September 2020 at
Cynthia Spencer Hospice,
aged 60 years.
Dearly loved husband of Linda and devoted son of Monica.
The funeral service will take place
on Monday 5th October at
The Counties Crematorium
Milton Malsor 1.15pm.
Flowers or donations if desired cheques payable to
Cynthia Spencer Hospice c/o
S.E.Wilkinson & Son Independent Funeral Directors
30 Grove Road
Northampton NN1 3LQ.
Tel 01604 637852.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 1, 2020