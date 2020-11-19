|
|
|
BALDWIN Stanley Passed away peacefully in Northampton General Hospital on 2nd November 2020,
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Sheila
and much loved father of Peter.
There will be a private family funeral service. Donations in memory of Stanley for The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22.
https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 19, 2020