B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Stephen Jefford

Stephen Jefford Notice
JEFFORD Stephen Passed away peacefully on
21st November 2020 after a short battle with cancer.
The funeral service will be held
on 8th December 2020.
Sadly due to current restrictions
the service will be for immediate
family & close friends only.
Sadly missed, always loved.
Love Marie and family.
Donations for
Marie Curie Cancer Care
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 3, 2020
