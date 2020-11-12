|
SHEARS Stephen William Born 11th June 1953.
Died 29th October 2020,
aged 69 years.
A dearly loved husband of Pam,
Father to Stuart and Elaine and Grandfather to Jack.
Steve passed away peacefully at Cliftonville Nursing Home after a
valiant battle against Cancer.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
After some time in the Merchant Navy, then becoming a paramedic,
Steve joined the police force where he served with distinction as a detective until his retirement. Steve will continue to be regarded as a legend and his memory will live on.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 12, 2020