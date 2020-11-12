Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Shears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Shears

Notice Condolences

Stephen Shears Notice
SHEARS Stephen William Born 11th June 1953.
Died 29th October 2020,
aged 69 years.
A dearly loved husband of Pam,
Father to Stuart and Elaine and Grandfather to Jack.
Steve passed away peacefully at Cliftonville Nursing Home after a
valiant battle against Cancer.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
After some time in the Merchant Navy, then becoming a paramedic,
Steve joined the police force where he served with distinction as a detective until his retirement. Steve will continue to be regarded as a legend and his memory will live on.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -