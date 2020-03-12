|
|
|
Beel Steven George Passed away peacefully at home on the 8th March 2020, aged 65 years.
Steve's Funeral Service will be held on Friday 27th March 2020, 11.45am at
The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to National Association for Hospice at Home, may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 12, 2020