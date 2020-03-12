|
|
|
Hales Susan
(nee Roberts) Passed away peacefully
on 3rd March 2020.
Wife of the late Norman,
Mum to Nicola, Peter and Phillip, Grandma to Ashleigh, Beccie and Cameron, Sister to Marion.
Loved and missed by us all.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 26th March 2020 at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough at 11:00am followed by a celebration of life service at The Heritage Chapel and Hall, Rushden at 12:30pm.
Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only.
Donations for The R.N.L.I and Warwickshire & Northamptonshire
Air Ambulance may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 12, 2020