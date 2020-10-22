Home

Susan Humphreys

Humphreys Susan Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital 3rd October 2020 aged 78 years. Sue is now reunited with her beloved husband Shaun.
Sue will be very sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held. Donations in memory of Sue are welcome and will be for Age UK.
All donations and inquiries please to Mark Elliott Funeral Services, Rose House, 79 St Giles Street, Northampton NN1 1JF Telephone 01604 620662
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 22, 2020
