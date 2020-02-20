|
Oswell (nee Wood)
Susan
Scorton,
North Yorkshire Peacefully on February 15th,
Naomi Susan Oswell, aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of Tony and
sister to William.
Requiem Mass at St Joseph &
St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Newbiggin, Richmond, DL10 4DX on Friday 6th March at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations may be given at the
service for Local Macmillan Nurses
and The Dogs Trust.
Interment will follow at
Bolton on Swale Cemetery, DL10 6AQ.
