Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Oswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Oswell

Notice Condolences

Susan Oswell Notice
Oswell (nee Wood)
Susan
Scorton,
North Yorkshire Peacefully on February 15th,
Naomi Susan Oswell, aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of Tony and
sister to William.
Requiem Mass at St Joseph &
St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Newbiggin, Richmond, DL10 4DX on Friday 6th March at 12 noon.
Family flowers only.
Donations may be given at the
service for Local Macmillan Nurses
and The Dogs Trust.
Interment will follow at
Bolton on Swale Cemetery, DL10 6AQ.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -