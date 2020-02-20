Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Susan Taylor Notice
Taylor Susan
(née Isom) It is with great sadness
that we announce that
Susan passed away peacefully
on 2nd February, aged 61,
after a prolonged illness.
She leaves behind two loving children Gary and Claire and her grandson Joseph who will all miss her dearly, as will her father Don and sister Maureen.
Committal at The Counties Crematorium, Milton on
Wednesday 26th February 2020 at 12:30pm followed by a Memorial Service at Nether Heyford
Baptist Chapel at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, for Diabetes UK (Northampton) may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 20, 2020
