Terence Lawrence Notice
Lawrence Terence
(Terry) Dearest husband to Pam.
Loving father to
Andrew & Julie.
Father-in-law to Diane.
Grandfather to
Louise, Michael & Matthew.
Brother to Mick and
brother-in-law to Colin.
Will be sadly missed by us all.
Peace at last.
There will be a private Funeral Service.
Family flowers only. Donations may be made to Marie Curie Nurses C/o
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148 Beech Avenue,
Northampton NN3 2JN
01604 792222
https://hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 6, 2020
