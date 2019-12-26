Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Terence Mayes Notice
MAYES Terence
(Terry) Passed away peacefully on 14th December 2019,
aged 93 years.
Reunited with his beloved late wife Jean. He will be sadly missed by his nieces and nephews, Caroline,
Anne, Graham and Richard,
sister in law Sally and all their families.
The funeral service will be held at 12.30pm on Friday 27th December at The Counties Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Prostate Cancer UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 26, 2019
