Angier Terry Passed away peacefully at home on 30th April, aged 86.
Much loved father of Karen, Cindy and Claire, husband of the late Daphne, father-in-law of Stuart, Arnold and Frank and adored grandfather of Dane, Ross, Megan, Thomas, Nathan and Charlotte. Much loved member of Doddridge Memorial URC and a well-respected citizen of Northampton who always strived to do his best for his much loved town.
Terry will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
A private funeral service will take place on 20th May with a memorial service to follow later for family and friends.
Donations if desired can be made online to MarieCurie.org.uk or ageuk.org.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 14, 2020