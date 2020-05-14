Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Angier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Angier

Notice Condolences

Terry Angier Notice
Angier Terry Passed away peacefully at home on 30th April, aged 86.
Much loved father of Karen, Cindy and Claire, husband of the late Daphne, father-in-law of Stuart, Arnold and Frank and adored grandfather of Dane, Ross, Megan, Thomas, Nathan and Charlotte. Much loved member of Doddridge Memorial URC and a well-respected citizen of Northampton who always strived to do his best for his much loved town.
Terry will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
A private funeral service will take place on 20th May with a memorial service to follow later for family and friends.
Donations if desired can be made online to MarieCurie.org.uk or ageuk.org.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -