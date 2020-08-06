|
RATCLIFFE Terry (Tedge) Passed away peacefully on
July 27th 2020, aged 83 years.
Devoted Husband of Mary,
beloved Father of Neale, John and families. Uncle of Pete and family.
Rest in Peace.
The Funeral Service will take place at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor on
Wednesday 12th August 2020 at 11am. Donations, if desired are in aid of Parkinsons and Dementia UK and may be sent please to John White Independent Family Funeral Directors, 188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 6, 2020