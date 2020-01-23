|
BARTLEY Theresa (Formerly of
Spinney Hill Road)
Passed away peacefully on 20th January 2020, aged 93 years.
Devoted wife of the late Philip.
Much loved mum of
Brenda and Geoff and the late Caroline.
Loving Grandmother of Robert.
The Requiem Mass will be held
at 12.00 noon
on Tuesday 28th January at
St. Gregory the Great,
Park Avenue North,
followed by burial in
Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Family flowers only. Donations to Burlington Court Residents Fund
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 23, 2020