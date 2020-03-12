|
Wildish Thomas William
(Tom)
EXW01 RAPC
& Accounts Clerk Aged 79. Died suddenly but
peacefully on 4th March 2020.
Tom's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 25th March 2020, 2.00pm at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Blind Veterans or Help for Heroes, may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 12, 2020