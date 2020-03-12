Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Wildish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Wildish

Notice Condolences

Thomas Wildish Notice
Wildish Thomas William
(Tom)
EXW01 RAPC
& Accounts Clerk Aged 79. Died suddenly but
peacefully on 4th March 2020.
Tom's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 25th March 2020, 2.00pm at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Blind Veterans or Help for Heroes, may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -