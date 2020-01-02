|
BALL Tom Died peacefully at home on
18 December, aged 95,
after a long illness.
Beloved husband of the late Marjorie. Much loved and sadly missed by Christine, Alison, Christopher, their families and all of his friends.
Tom's funeral service will be held on Monday 6 January at 12 noon at
St. Columba's Church, Collingtree.
Immediate family flowers only please. Donations welcomed for The Friends of St. Columba, to be sent to:
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 792 222 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 2, 2020