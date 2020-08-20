|
|
|
Gooch Tom Beloved husband of Elizabeth,
father and grandfather.
Died on Tuesday 11th August.
A private funeral will be webcast on Monday 24th August.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St. Bartholomew's Church,
Greens Norton at a later date.
By request, no flowers.
If desired, donations for
St. Bartholomew's Church or
the Stroke Association.
All enquiries to
John White Funeral Directors,
188/190 Watling Street East,
Towcester, Northamptonshire
NN12 6DB Tel: 01327 359266
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 20, 2020