RAWSTHORNE Tom Died at home surrounded by his family and friends after a long and courageous battle with cancer on the
3rd March 2020 aged 34.
Beloved son of Susan and John, Brother to Sam, Becky and Hannah.
Tom's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, 25th March 2020, 12:00,
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
Flowers can be sent to
Co-op Funeralcare and all donations will go to Tom's chosen charities.
Any enquiries can be made to
Co-op Funeralcare, The Poplars, Barrack Road Northampton
(Tel 01604 636297)
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 12, 2020