Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Loader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Loader

Notice Condolences

Tony Loader Notice
LOADER Tony
(No.1) Passed away peacefully in Angela Grace Care Home on 17th December aged 85 years.
Much loved husband of Val. He was a loving father, grandfather and
great grandfather, who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 12.00 noon on Monday 13th January 2020 at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough. Family flowers only. Donations for Macmillan Nurses may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -