LOADER Tony
(No.1) Passed away peacefully in Angela Grace Care Home on 17th December aged 85 years.
Much loved husband of Val. He was a loving father, grandfather and
great grandfather, who will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at 12.00 noon on Monday 13th January 2020 at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough. Family flowers only. Donations for Macmillan Nurses may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 2, 2020