MABBUTT Tony Passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home
in Walgrave on
26th January 2020 aged 82 years.
Loving husband of Meg, much loved dad and pap and great pappy Tony.
He will be very sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
1.00pm on Thursday 13th February at
Saint Peter's Church, Walgrave followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only. Donations for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 6, 2020