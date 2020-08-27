Home

Mellors Tony
(Molly) Born 23rd of December 1948.
Sadly, passed away unexpectedly
on Monday 3rd of August
at Northampton General Hospital
after a short illness.
Thanks for all the fantastic times,
the laughs and fabulous parties
you hosted so generously.
Service to be held at
The Counties Crematorium
Towcester Rd, Milton Malsor, Northampton NN4 9RN on
Tuesday 1st of September at 2pm.
Donations to the PDSA at www.pdsa.org.uk/donate/
donate-to-pdsa
would be welcome and appreciated.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 27, 2020
