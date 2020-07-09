Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor Coombs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor Coombs

Notice Condolences

Trevor Coombs Notice
Coombs Trevor Edward Passed away peacefully on
11th June 2020, at Northampton General Hospital, aged 79 years.
Much loved partner of Penny
and who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 16th July at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, Northampton.
Family flowers only.
Funeral arrangements entrusted into the care of Ann Bonham and Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton NN1 1JF
Tel: 01604 800553.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -