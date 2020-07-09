|
|
|
Coombs Trevor Edward Passed away peacefully on
11th June 2020, at Northampton General Hospital, aged 79 years.
Much loved partner of Penny
and who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 16th July at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, Northampton.
Family flowers only.
Funeral arrangements entrusted into the care of Ann Bonham and Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton NN1 1JF
Tel: 01604 800553.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 9, 2020