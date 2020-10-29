|
|
|
HUTCHINSON Trevor Of Weedon/Kilsby.
Owner of Glenside Care Home, Northampton.
Passed away on
20th October 2020, aged 59 years.
Devoted Husband to Shirley,
much loved Dad to
Emma, Rachel and Laura.
A private family funeral will take place. No flowers by request please, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK
may be sent c/o
Devall & Son Funeral Directors,
or made online via
www.devallandson.com.
Devall & Son Funeral Directors,
The Green, Attleborough, Nuneaton,
CV11 4FJ. Tel: 02476 375665.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 29, 2020