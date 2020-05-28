|
|
|
MACE Valerie Passed away peacefully
on 19th May 2020,
aged 75 years
Much loved wife of Ray, loving Mum to
Stephen and Nicola, dear Sister to Jackie and Brother in law Ron.
Loved and remembered
by all her nieces and Nephews.
Rest in Peace.
Funeral Service Tuesday 9th June at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough.
A Memorial service
will be held at a later date.
Floral tributes may be sent if desired to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road, Northampton.
01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 28, 2020