Pettit Valerie
Nee Mallard Sadly passed away on
Friday 6th March 2020,
aged 65 years.
Devoted Mum to Josh.
Rest in peace dear heart.
Love from all her family .
Valerie's Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 24th March, 3.30pm at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor. Donations if desired for Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance in memory of Valerie
may be sent to Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton NN1 1JF.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 12, 2020
