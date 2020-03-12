Home

Vera Chandler Notice
Chandler Vera Ida May Sadly passed away at Cransley Hospice, Kettering on Tuesday 3rd March 2020. Aged 93 years.
She will be missed by her family,
friends and neighbours.
The Funeral Service will be held at
The Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, Northampton on Wednesday 25th March 2020
at 12:30pm.
Donations, if desired can be made payable by cheque to Cransley Hospice and sent to
Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St. Giles Street, Northampton,
NN1 1JF. Tel. 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 12, 2020
