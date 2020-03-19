Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Vera Musson Notice
MUSSON Vera Passed away peacefully at
St John's Care Home on
10th March 2020,
aged 98 years.
Loving Wife of the late Kenneth,
dear Mother of Angela and Pam, Mother-in-law of Stephen and Gary and much loved Grandma of
Andrew and Peter.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 3rd April 2020 at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor, Northampton at 11:00am.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for: Clic Sargent and St John's Care Home may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 19, 2020
