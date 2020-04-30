|
|
|
HAMBRIDGE Vic Left us peacefully in his sleep
on 20th April 2020,
aged 79 years
Loving husband to Anne,
Dad to Dale, Gary, Ian and Lee
and a special Grandad to Louise,
Ross, Harry, Zach and Carl
Funeral service Wednesday 13th May
at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton, 12-30pm.
Due to current restrictions,
Immediate family only,
any enquiries to the funeral directors
Richard Finch and Sons
77, Military Road,
Northampton. 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 30, 2020