LESTER Victor Passed away peacefully at
Sunrise Care Home on
2nd April 2020, aged 89.
Much loved Husband of June, adorable Dad of Tracey, Kevin & Louise and loving Grandpa of Katie and Harry.

A private family cremation
will take place.
A service of Celebration of Vic's life
for family and friends, will be held
at Ecton Parish Church at a later date.

Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent to:
Toby Hunt Funeral Service
01604 811129
www.crowsonstobyhuntfd.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 9, 2020
