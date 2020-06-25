Home

William Bradshaw Notice
Bradshaw William Thomas (Bill) The very much loved uncle
of Marian & Graeme,
Andy & Linda. Great uncle of
Hannah, Rhys, Katy, Simon, Amy
and Rachel and great great uncle
to Jake, Austin and Euan.
Passed away on Monday 15th June at Northampton General Hospital.
Happy memories of a true gentleman.
Our sincere thanks to all the fantastic staff at Northampton General Hospital and the Crescent Care Home for
their devoted care to him.
Due to current restrictions a
private cremation will take place
on Thursday 2nd July at 1.15pm.
By his request family flowers only,
but donations if desired to SENSE (deaf/blind) Charity may be sent
to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 792222 https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 25, 2020
