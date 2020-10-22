Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Clarke

Notice Condolences

William Clarke Notice
Clarke William Norman Passed away peacefully
on 17th October at St Christopher's Care Home, aged 99 years;
dearly loved husband of Margery
for 74 years, and loving father of Michael and Sheila, and spouses Sheila and Chris, and grandfather of Joanna, Kim and Sarah, and their spouses James, Kirsty and Luke,
and great grandfather of
Barnaby, Olivia, Flora, Rebeccah,
James and Bodhi.
Now re-united with Mum and
Daughter Sheila Smith.
The service will take place at Northampton Crematorium on Thursday 29th October at 1.15pm.
No flowers please.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -