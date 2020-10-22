|
Clarke William Norman Passed away peacefully
on 17th October at St Christopher's Care Home, aged 99 years;
dearly loved husband of Margery
for 74 years, and loving father of Michael and Sheila, and spouses Sheila and Chris, and grandfather of Joanna, Kim and Sarah, and their spouses James, Kirsty and Luke,
and great grandfather of
Barnaby, Olivia, Flora, Rebeccah,
James and Bodhi.
Now re-united with Mum and
Daughter Sheila Smith.
The service will take place at Northampton Crematorium on Thursday 29th October at 1.15pm.
No flowers please.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 22, 2020