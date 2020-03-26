Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
13:15
The Counties Crematorium
William Jeffery Notice
JEFFERY William "John" of Harpole.
Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on 16th March 2020,
aged 89 years.
Companion of the late Carl Clifford
and brother of Stan. Uncle to Ian, Elaine, Caroline, Helen, Martyn, Catherine and the late Robert.
Rest In Peace.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 2nd April 2020 at
The Counties Crematorium at 1:15 pm. Family flowers only. Donations for
The Institute of Cancer Research may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 26, 2020
