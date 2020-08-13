Home

Lee William (Bill) Sadly passed away
at Northampton
General Hospital on
August 7th 2020 aged 85 years.
A devoted husband reunited with his beloved wife Doreen,
a loving Dad to Karen and Kevin,
Father-in-Law to Martin and Coralie, Granddad to Daniel, Natalie, Seb and Samantha, Great Granddad to Oscar, Sophie and Aiden, he will be greatly missed by all of us.
His funeral will take place at Northampton Crematorium subject to Covid19 regulations on Tuesday
August 25th at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please, we hope to arrange a Celebration Service for Bill and his late wife Doreen as soon as possible.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 13, 2020
