Williams William Barry Passed away peacefully
on 17th August 2020.
Devoted Father to Sue and Julie. Grandfather to Michael, Scott
and Jamie. Reunited with
your loving Wife Margaret.
Barry's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 9th September, 2.00pm at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, for Age UK Northamptonshire can be made by visiting www.ageuk.northamptonshire Ref: 62404.
All enquiries to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
TEL: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 27, 2020