Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Resources
More Obituaries for William Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Williams

Notice Condolences

William Williams Notice
Williams William Barry Passed away peacefully
on 17th August 2020.
Devoted Father to Sue and Julie. Grandfather to Michael, Scott
and Jamie. Reunited with
your loving Wife Margaret.
Barry's Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 9th September, 2.00pm at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, for Age UK Northamptonshire can be made by visiting www.ageuk.northamptonshire Ref: 62404.
All enquiries to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
TEL: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -