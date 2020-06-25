|
GALLAGHER AGNES Peacefully after a long illness, Agnes, aged 81 years of Corby.
Loving wife of Michael and a
much loved Mother to Frances and Elaine and daughter in law, Sheila.
A wonderful Grannie to Christina, Naomi, Bailey, Will and Connie and a Great Grannie to Charlie and Lily-Rose.
She will be so greatly missed by all her loving family and many, many friends.
The funeral service for Agnes will be held at 11.00am on Thursday 2nd July at Shire Lodge Cemetery and is for family members only. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Flowers and all further enquiries please to Cooperative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby NN17 2DE.
Tel. 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on June 25, 2020