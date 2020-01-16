Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Agnes Lindsay

Agnes Lindsay Notice
LINDSAY On 2nd January 2020, Agnes passed away aged 87 years.
Much loved mum, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Agnes's funeral service will be held on 30th January at 10:00am
at Our Lady of Walsingham Church, Corby, followed by interment at
Shire Lodge Cemetery, Corby.
Family flowers only by request and donations if desired are being received for The Dementia Project.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, Corby.
01536 203076
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020
