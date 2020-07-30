|
WHITE On 22nd July 2020 at Kettering General Hospital after a short illness, Agnes, aged 84 years, of Cottingham, passed away peacefully.
Much loved wife of the late Bill.
Mother to Elizabeth, Pauline and Carol. Granny to Natalie, Russel, Jennifer, James and Molly. Great Granny to Sebastian, Layla, Oliver and Albert.
She will be sadly missed
by family and friends.
Agnes' Funeral Service will be held at Our Lady of Walsingham Church, Occupation Road, Corby on
Wednesday 5th August at 12.30pm followed by interment at
Shire Lodge Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Shine bright Mum with your smile.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare, Darley Dale Road, Corby 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on July 30, 2020