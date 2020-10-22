|
|
|
BONHAM Suddenly on 11th October 2020,
Alan aged 83 years of Rushden.
Beloved husband of the late Betty. Loving dad of Julie and Robert.
Much loved grandad of
Alex, George and Helena.
The funeral service will take place at Abbotts Funeral Home, Rushden
on Friday 23rd October at 10.30am
followed by burial at
Rushden Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for MIND may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons,
Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 22, 2020