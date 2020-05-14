Home

POWERED BY

Services
Averil Phillips and Family
Northampton House, Station Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN157HH
(153) 651-1197
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan James

Notice Condolences

Alan James Notice
JAMES Alan Sadly passed away on
29th April 2020 aged 78.
Beloved husband of Valerie,
dearly loved Father of Tracy and Gary.
He will be greatly missed by his
Grandchildren and
Great Granddaughter.
A private funeral service is to be
held on Wednesday 20th May with
a celebration of his life to be
held at a later date.
Family flowers only please by request.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
Great Ormond Street Hospital
may be made online at averilphillips.co.uk.
All enquiries to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -