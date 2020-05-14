|
|
|
JAMES Alan Sadly passed away on
29th April 2020 aged 78.
Beloved husband of Valerie,
dearly loved Father of Tracy and Gary.
He will be greatly missed by his
Grandchildren and
Great Granddaughter.
A private funeral service is to be
held on Wednesday 20th May with
a celebration of his life to be
held at a later date.
Family flowers only please by request.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
Great Ormond Street Hospital
may be made online at averilphillips.co.uk.
All enquiries to:
Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 14, 2020