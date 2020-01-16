|
McPHIE
Alan Passed away peacefully on
13th January 2020, aged 68 years,
of Corby.
Devoted husband of Helen, much loved dad of Jason and father in law of Rebecca. Also a loving grandad
to Hamish and Finn.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
Alan's funeral service will be held
at the Edgar Newman Chapel,
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering,
on Monday 27th January at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired are being
received for Cransley Hospice.
All further enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
92a London Road, Kettering NN15 7QD
Tel: 01536 513123
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020