MOLCHER Alan Passed away peacefully on
23rd January 2020 aged 74 years.
After much suffering - now at peace.
Much loved husband of Sue,
loving father of Lorna, Steven,
Rosanne and a devoted
grandad of Sophie.
Funeral service to be held at
the Edgar Newman Chapel
of Kettering Crematorium on
Tuesday 4th February at 11.00am.
Please come dressed as you wish.
No flowers by request but
donations, if desired for
Cransley Hospice
may be given on the day,
made online at averilphillips.co.uk
or sent to:

Averil Phillips and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
Northampton House, Station Road,
Kettering, Northants, NN15 7HH,
Tel. 01536 511197.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020
