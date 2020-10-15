Home

Alan Pickering Notice
PICKERING Peacefully on 10th October 2020,
at his home in Finedon,
Alan, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Enid.
Loving dad of Martin and the
late Alison. Loving grandad to
Joshua, Cameron and Katie.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough on Friday
23rd October at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Marie Curie may be sent to
A. Abbott and Sons, Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2020
