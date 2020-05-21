Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Slow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Slow

Notice Condolences

Alan Slow Notice
Slow Alan Aged 80 years, passed away peacefully on 1st May 2020.
Devoted husband till the end to his dearly departed wife Lelia.
A loving dad to Kerry and her partner Colin and a second dad to Elaine.
Alan will be sadly missed
but not forgotten.
Rest in peacenow.
Funeral service will be held on
Monday 1st June 2020 at 12.30pm
at Kettering Crematorium.
Close family to attend only.
No flowers. Any donations to be sent directly to the Lakelands Hospice in Corby in memory of Alan Slow.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -