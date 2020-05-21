|
Slow Alan Aged 80 years, passed away peacefully on 1st May 2020.
Devoted husband till the end to his dearly departed wife Lelia.
A loving dad to Kerry and her partner Colin and a second dad to Elaine.
Alan will be sadly missed
but not forgotten.
Rest in peacenow.
Funeral service will be held on
Monday 1st June 2020 at 12.30pm
at Kettering Crematorium.
Close family to attend only.
No flowers. Any donations to be sent directly to the Lakelands Hospice in Corby in memory of Alan Slow.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on May 21, 2020