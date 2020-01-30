|
|
|
TYSOE Peacefully on 12th January 2020
at Cransley Hospice, Alan
aged 70 years of Rushden.
Loving father of Nathan and
grandfather of Nath Jr.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Nene Valley Crematorium,
Wellingborough on Friday
7th February at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cransley Hospice may be sent to A. Abbott and Sons, Independent Family Funeral Directors, Bedford Road, Rushden, NN10 0LZ. 01933 312142.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 30, 2020