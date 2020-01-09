Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Kettering
115-117 Rushton Road
Kettering, Northamptonshire NN14 2QB
01536 765661
Alan Woolston

WOOLSTON On December 25th 2019,
peacefully at Cransley Hospice
after much suffering,
Alan, aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Ann,
much loved dad of Stephen and Michael, father-in-law of Claire and loving grandad of Georgia and Kasey.

Alan's funeral service will be held at
St Giles Church, Desborough on
Wednesday 15th January at 1:15 pm,
followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are for the Progressive Supranuclear
Palsy Association and a donation box will be available at the service.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Desborough
Tel: 01536 765 662
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020
