|
|
|
WOOLSTON On December 25th 2019,
peacefully at Cransley Hospice
after much suffering,
Alan, aged 75 years.
Beloved husband of Ann,
much loved dad of Stephen and Michael, father-in-law of Claire and loving grandad of Georgia and Kasey.
Alan's funeral service will be held at
St Giles Church, Desborough on
Wednesday 15th January at 1:15 pm,
followed by a private committal.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired are for the Progressive Supranuclear
Palsy Association and a donation box will be available at the service.
All further enquiries please to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Desborough
Tel: 01536 765 662
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Jan. 9, 2020