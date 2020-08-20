Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Corby
1 Darley Dale Road
Corby, Northamptonshire NN17 2DE
01536 203076
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020
13:00
Warren Hill Crematorium
Kettering
Alex McKinty Notice
McKINTY On August 9 th 2020
at Northampton General Hospital,
Alex aged 71 years.
Beloved husband of Catherine,
much loved dad of Carolanne
and little brother to Anna.
Alex will be dearly missed by his
son-in-law John and his close
friends Bob and Dougie.
Alex was a barber at Studfall Barber Shop for 40 years and
will be sadly missed by his many customers, family and friends.
Alex's funeral will be held at
Warren Hill Crematorium, Kettering on Tuesday 1 st September at 1.00pm.
The funeral cortege will pass and pause outside of Alex's old barber shop,
now known as Eclips, at 12.30pm for anyone who wishes to say goodbye.
All flowers and further enquiries please to Co-operative Funeralcare,
Darley Dale Road, 01536 203076.
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020
